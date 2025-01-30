Pune police launch probe as phone caller ‘offers MPSC exam paper’ for Rs 40 lakh

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) The Pune police are investigating a viral phone call recording in which an aspirant is purportedly asked to pay Rs 40 lakh in exchange for an MPSC exam question paper, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has clarified that all the question paper sets are safe in their custody.

The Group B (non-gazetted) joint examination 2024, conducted by the MPSC, is scheduled for Sunday, February 2.

In the purported phone recording, a person offers to provide the question paper to a candidate a day before the exam in return for Rs 35-40 lakh.

In a notification issued on Thursday, MPSC said it approached the police for an investigation after learning about the viral audio clip.

“MPSC has approached us and we are probing the purported phone call recording,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle without divulging more details.

Stressing that all the question paper sets are safe in their custody, MPSC has urged aspirants to stay focused on their preparation and not get distracted. PTI SPK NR