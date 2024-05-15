Pune police raid office facilitating payments for illegal betting apps

Pune, May 15 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday claimed to have uncovered a set-up that processed payments for illegal betting applications, including the Mahadev betting app.

Police officials said that over 90 individuals found on the premises are being questioned.

An official said that the police raided a three-storeyed building at Narayangaon around midnight on Tuesday after receiving inputs about betting-linked work being done from there.

“Consequently, we conducted a raid. Subsequent inquiries revealed that while not directly engaged in betting, the unit was indeed processing payments for illicit betting platforms such as the Mahadev betting app,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police for Pune district.

According to Deshmukh, the operation involved processing payments through “mule” accounts. “Externally, the unit appeared to be a finance or loan processing division of a company. However, its actual involvement was in facilitating payments for illegal betting applications,” he said.

The building had been taken on lease for the past two months, with the unit operational during this period, he said.

“We have summoned over 90 individuals, including a local, for questioning and the process of initiating legal proceedings is underway,” Deshmukh said.

Calling it a big scam, the official said its magnitude and all those involved with it will be revealed during investigations.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the projected proceeds of crime in the Mahadev betting app case is about Rs 6,000 crore. PTI SPK NR