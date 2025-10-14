Pune Police seek blue corner notice against fugitive gangster Ghaywal

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Pune Police have written to Central agencies for a Blue Corner notice through Interpol against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, a senior officer said on Monday.

In a fresh trouble for the Pune-based gangster, police have registered another case for allegedly obtaining and possessing the SIM card of a complainant.

Ghaywal, who has multiple cases pending against him, is suspected of having fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

"The Pune Police had a formal communication with Central agencies to seek a blue corner notice against Nilesh Ghaywal through Interpol. The notice can help the police identify, trace, and mark activities of the fugitive", the police officer said.

He said the latest offence of cheating through impersonation has been registered against Ghaywal for obtaining and possessing the SIM card of the complainant illegally since 2020.

The case was registered under various sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Telecommunications Act at Kothrud police station. PTI COR NSK