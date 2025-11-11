Pune police seek ED probe under PMLA into gangster Ghaywal's assets

Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) The Pune police have approached the Enforcement Directorate, seeking action under the PMLA over the suspected illegal assets of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who fled to the UK even as he was booked in a firing incident, an official said.

Ghaywal's associates allegedly shot and injured a man and attacked another with a sharp weapon in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area of Pune in September, according to the police.

He faces numerous cases, including murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of weapons (Arms Act), and fraud related to obtaining a passport.

"Our probe has found Ghaywal played a role in various transactions and land deals. We have written to the Enforcement Directorate about his illicit wealth, multiple bank accounts and several firms that he is associated with," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said on Monday.

"He has made several land deals in various locations in the state. Many documents regarding illegal properties in and around the Pune district as well as of Ahilyanagar have been seized. We have asked ED that this case be considered for action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," Kadam said.

The Kothrud police last week invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Ghaywal.

The British High Commission in India last month confirmed that Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, as per the police. PTI COR BNM GK