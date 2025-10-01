Pune police team visits Ahilyanagar to probe how gangster obtained passport

Pune, Oct 1 (PTI) A team of Pune Police on Wednesday visited Ahilyanagar to obtain details of a passport believed to have been acquired by gangster Nilesh Ghaywal on the basis of forged documents.

Police are probing how, despite receiving a negative address verification report from the Ahilyanagar police, Ghaywal was issued a passport, and how he could travel abroad.

Ghaywal has multiple criminal cases of serious nature registered against him in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam said that Ghaywal had forged documents to get the passport.

Ghawal's and his close family members' bank accounts have been frozen, said an official.

There are 10 bank accounts in the name of Nilesh Ghaywal and his close aide, he said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Ghaywal who is believed to have travelled abroad even after a criminal case was registered against him in a road rage case only recently.

Ghaywal had been previously booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). PTI COR KRK