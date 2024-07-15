Pune police unable to track down Puja Khedkar's parents booked in Arms Act case

Pune, Jul 15 (PTI) Police have been unable to trace the parents of controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar in a land dispute case registered against them after a video of her mother threatening a farmer with a pistol in Pune district went viral, a senior official said on Monday.

A team of Pune Rural police visited the bungalow of Manorama and Dilip Khedkar in the Baner area of the city in the morning. But it was unable to enter the premises as there was no response, and doors were locked from the inside, the official said.

The police are conducting searches in Pune and other areas, he said.

An FIR was registered against the Khedkar couple and five others after a video showing Manorama allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute emerged.

"A case has been registered at Paud police station. But the Khedkars have not visited the police station for inquiry and have turned off their mobile phones. Our teams are looking for them. Once found, they will be questioned, and legal action will be taken against them," the official said.

The Khedkars and five others have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including section 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) and the Arms Act.

The case was registered days after a video surfaced on social media, which showed Manorama, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people with a pistol in her hand in Dhadwali village in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil.

The police are looking for others involved in the incident, including the guards, seen in the video, he said.