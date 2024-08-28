Pune police use drones to search for missing body parts of murder victim

Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Police are using drones to search for the missing head and limbs of a murdered woman whose body was found in the Mula riverbed two days ago, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The identity of the woman, believed to be in her late 40s, is yet to be ascertained.

"We are using drones to search for the missing limbs across the extensive stretch of the Mula river. In addition, we have roped in professional divers," said police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Missing person reports from police stations located upstream, including areas as far as Khadakwasla, have been reviewed as part of the investigation, he said. PTI SPK KRK