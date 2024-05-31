Pune Porsche crash case: Cops seek juvenile's father's custody as part of blood sample swap probe

Pune, May 31 (PTI) The Pune police on Friday moved an application for the custody of the father of the juvenile who is accused of ramming his speeding Porsche in an inebriated state into a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, resulting in two deaths.

Earlier in the day, the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande remanded real estate developer Vishal Agarwal and his father (the minor's grandfather) in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver, who as per police was in the car at the time of the crash.

The Pune police moved the application for the juvenile's father's custody in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples. The juvenile's father is an accused in the blood swap case along with two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital.

"We have moved an application to take custody of the juvenile's father on a production warrant from Yerawada Central Jail, where he was sent after being remanded in judicial custody today. Once we receive his custody on a production warrant, we will produce him in the court and seek his custody to investigate," said a senior Crime Branch official.

As per police, some 12 calls were made between the juvenile's father and Dr Ajay Taware, one of the doctors arrested in the blood swap case, while samples were being collected for testing for alcohol consumption.

As per the police, the blood sample of the minor was replaced with that of a woman to destroy evidence of alcohol consumption.

The juvenile has been sent to an observation home till June 5. PTI SPK BNM