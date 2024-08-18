Pune Porsche crash case: Minor has completed 15-day safe driving programme, says RTO official

Pune, Aug 18 (PTI) The minor accused of killing two persons after ramming his Porsche car in an inebriated state into a motorcycle in Pune on May 19 has undergone a 15-day safe driving programme as mandated by a court, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official said on Sunday.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh were killed in the incident, which took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar and triggered massive outrage nationwide, partly because of the accused getting bail from the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and due to a police probe finding attempts by his kin and some doctors to cover up the crime.

While being released on bail by the JJB, among the conditions placed on him were writing a 300-word essay on road accidents as well as taking help of the RTO to study traffic rules and regulations.

"The juvenile accused completed the safe driving programme with the RTO. With respect to the guidelines of the court, the operation was kept discreet as it could have led to issue of privacy of the juvenile," a top RTO official said.

"The training programme included road driving safety measures, importance of driving licence, meaning of road signals and symbols and other activities. During the process, the juvenile was also taken for on-field training," the official added.

The minor has already submitted the 300-word essay, other officials said. PTI COR BNM