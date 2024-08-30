Pune Porsche crash: Son's dream of studying in London unfulfilled, says deceased's father

Pune, Aug 30 (PTI) The father of one of the IT professionals killed in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune's Kalyani Nagar met police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday to know details about the ongoing probe.

Anish Awadhiya (24) and his friend, who were on a motorcycle, were killed after the two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding Porsche car allegedly being driven by a drunk minor boy.

"Anish was on the brink of fulfilling his dream of going to London to pursue a masters degree in computer science. I had even applied for a Rs 40 lakh loan from a nationalised bank for his studies abroad. However, his life was tragically cut short. He was taken from us too soon," said his father Om Awadhiya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

"I and my kin have come to Pune to know the details of the probe into the case. We met police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and his team. I am satisfied at the way the probe is being carried out," he told PTI at the commissionerate.

The commissioner informed about the appointment of special public prosecutor advocate Shishir Hiray in the case as well as bail pleas of the accused's father and mother being rejected, Awadhiya said.

After the accident, he had lost hope believing everyone was hand in glove but the way Pune police under the commissioner has conducted the probe, Awadhiya said he was confident justice would be served.

"I am thankful to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the cooperation and support in the case. The people of Pune also raised their voice and a lot of support and demand for justice was garnered through social media. All parents should take a lesson from this incident that they should not allow their minor children to drive vehicles," he added.

If a person in the 16-18 age group commits such a crime under the influence of liquor, then he or she should be tried as an adult, Awadhiya asserted.

"Two precious lives were lost and two families are now shattered. The law must be made very strict so that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

He also cited newspaper reports claiming the family of the accused was seeking a return of the Porsche car and the minor's passport.

The passport is being sought to let him escape in the manner of fugitives like Nirav Modi, he claimed. PTI SPK BNM