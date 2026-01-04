Pune realtor ends life, suicide note names NCP candidate fighting Jan 15 civic polls; 4 booked

Pune, Jan 4 (PTI) A Pune realtor allegedly committed suicide in his office, with police on Sunday saying a note purportedly written by him names several people, including an NCP leader contesting the January 15 civic polls here.
Sadiq Hussain Kapur (57) was found dead on Saturday in his office in Pune Camp area, the official said.
"A suicide note found at the spot names several people, including Faruk Inamdar, a former corporator of Nationalist Congress Party from Hadapsar area," the official said.
The realtor's son Sajid Kapur has submitted a complaint to Lashkar police alleging Inamdar and three other persons harassed the deceased and sought Rs 50 lakh from him, the official said.
This drove the realtor to suicide, he alleged in the complaint.
"On the basis of Sajid Kapur's complaint, we have booked Faruk Yasin Inamdar, Afan Farooq Inamdar, Juhur Mohammad Sayyed and Tanvir Ibrahim Maniyar for abetment of suicide, extortion and common intention. We are probing all angles in the case," the official added.
According to police, deceased Sadiq Kapur was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case linked to gangster Tipu Pathan. PTI COR BNM