Pune records 35 fire incidents during Lakshmi puja celebrations

Pune: As many as 35 fire incidents were reported in Pune city on Lakshmi puja day during Diwali, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department, the blazes were reported between 7 pm on Friday and 7 am on Saturday, and there were no injuries.

"The fire brigade recorded 35 incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning. Our vehicles are ready to deal with any eventuality. Fire tenders, fire engines, foam engines, rescue vans and other vehicles have been deployed round the clock," an official from the fire brigade said.

He said the number of fires may increase as the festivities conclude on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incidents occurred at Shivane, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, Vadgaon Budruk, Chandannagar, Aundh, Kalyaninagar, Padmavati, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi, Kondhwa and other localities, it was stated.