Pune records drop in serious crimes; non-fatal assaults a cause of concern

Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) Pune city witnessed significant improvements in controlling serious violent crimes in 2025, with murder cases declining by 15 per cent and attempt-to-murder incidents dropping by 14.5 per cent compared to the previous year, according to official data released on Monday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, presenting statistics from the Annual Crime Review Conference 2025, said the city registered 79 murder cases this year, down from 93 in 2024, continuing a downward trend from 101 cases in 2023.

The data reflects sustained efforts in preventive policing and the integration of technology, officials said.

Attempt-to-murder cases fell from 240 in 2024 to 179 in 2025, marking the lowest figure in five years. In 2022, such cases had peaked at 336 before steadily declining.

However, officials expressed concern over persistently high levels of “hurt” cases involving non-fatal assaults.

While these incidents registered a marginal decline—from 1,515 cases in 2024 to 1,453 in 2025—they remain elevated compared to earlier years. Personal disputes, road rage, and neighbourhood quarrels continue to drive such incidents, police said.

Kumar attributed the decline in serious crimes to enhanced surveillance infrastructure, including expanded CCTV networks, AI-enabled analytics, drone monitoring and mobile surveillance units. Stringent action under organised crime laws against gang networks has also served as a deterrent.

The city was rocked by high-profile gang violence this year, including the killing of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar in Bhavani Peth, linked to the ongoing feud following the September 2024 murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar.

Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against 21 accused in the Andekar case, including family members embroiled in property and criminal rivalries.

Property crime indicators also showed improvement, with vehicle thefts and other theft categories recording reductions alongside higher recovery rates, police said.

Kumar said addressing day-to-day violence remains a priority despite progress in controlling serious crimes.

The department will focus on community partnerships, dispute counselling, and visible policing to prevent minor disagreements from escalating, he added.

Police plan to continue enhanced patrolling and targeted crackdowns in the new year. PTI SPK NSK