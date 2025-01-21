Pune reports 24 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome; state health dept forms team for probe

Pune, Jan 21 (PTI) Twenty-four suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, have been detected in Pune, prompting the state health department to form a team to investigate the sudden rise in this disease, officials said.

Advertisment

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department has sent samples collected from the affected patients to ICMR-NIV for testing, an official said.

According to the civic officials, most of these cases were detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city.

Doctors said that GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms like severe weakness in the limbs.

Advertisment

Dr Nina Borade, chief of the civic health department, said 24 suspected cases of GBS were reported at six hospitals in the city.

Of these 24 cases, 10 were reported at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, four at Kashibai Navle Hospital, five cases at Poona Hospital, three at Bharti Hospital, and one each at Ankura Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital.

"Reports of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases have surfaced in the last few days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," she said.

Advertisment

Dr Borade explained that bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients.

"It is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic," she said, adding that with treatment, most people recover fully from the condition.

The state health department has formed a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden rise of GBS cases in Pune city and peri-urban areas, the officials said.

Advertisment

Dr Babasaheb Tandale, scientist from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Dr Premchand Kambale, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, HOD of Department of Microbiology of B J Medical College, Dr Bhalchandra Pradhan, state epidemiologist and others are part of the RRT.

"A detailed surveillance of the patients will be conducted. There is no need for panic as of now," Dr Borade said.

Most suspected patients are in the age group of 12 to 30 years, with only one case of a 59-year-old patient currently undergoing treatment, she said.

Advertisment

"GBS doesn't require separate treatment. Supportive care, such as antibiotics, IV fluids and treatments for paralysis are generally sufficient. The disease is self-limiting and recoverable. The PMC has the expertise and medical preparedness to manage these cases," she added.

Of the 24 patients, two are on ventilator support, while eight are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctor said.

Dr Sameer Jog, a consultant intensivist, said his private hospital reported 17 suspected cases.

Advertisment

"This is essentially an immunological disease. After certain infections, whether bacterial or viral, the body's immune system is evoked. This evoked immunity acts against the nerves and muscles, affecting the lower limbs, upper limbs, and respiratory muscles. That is why it is called a nerve disorder," he said.

Patients develop weakness in the lower and upper limbs. Some also experience weakness in the respiratory muscles, requiring ventilator support, he added.

"The causes include bacterial and viral infections that can affect a host's immunity, leading to GBS. Common viruses linked to this include the influenza virus and rotavirus. Even dengue and chikungunya viruses are associated with triggering GBS," the doctor said.

Advertisment

Dr Jog emphasized that GBS can be caused by contaminated food and water, highlighting the importance of maintaining food and water hygiene. PTI SPK ARU NP