Pune reports 6 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, tally goes up to 73

Pune, Jan 24 (PTI) Pune on Friday reported six fresh suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, taking the count to 73, officials said.

Advertisment

The state health department, on Tuesday, set up a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden rise in this infection after 24 suspected cases were found initially, they added.

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 73, comprising 47 and 26 women. Of these, 14 are on ventilator support," said an official from the state health department.

Meanwhile, the RRT and PMCs health department continued surveillance in the affected areas of Sinhgad Road area.

Advertisment

A total of 7,215 houses have been surveyed so far, comprising 1,943 houses in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 1,750 houses in Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, and 3,522 houses in the district's rural areas, the official said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.

While GBS is prevalent in both paediatric and young-age groups, it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic, they said, adding most will recover fully with treatment. PTI SPK BNM