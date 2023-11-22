Pune resident caught at Delhi airport with Bangladeshi nationality papers

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A man carrying an Indian passport was apprehended by CISF personnel at the IGI Airport here after Bangladeshi citizenship documents were found in his possession, raising "serious doubts" about his identity and intentions, a senior official said Wednesday.

According to the Indian law, no citizen can acquire the nationality of another country.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said the man, identified as Adhitya Anup Sharma, is a resident of Pune in Maharashtra and he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on-board an Indigo airlines flight from Chennai on Tuesday.

The security personnel found his activities "suspicious" and intercepted him before he could board a connecting Air India flight to Dubai, a CISF spokesperson said.

"The security personnel found a digital copy of the Bangladesh national citizenship document in the name of Mr Alak Barua Dipta (ID card no-6463157187/Bangladeshi) in Sharma's mobile phone.

"Despite rigorous questioning, he failed to provide satisfactory explanation regarding the Bangladeshi document," the spokesperson said.

The officer said a "notable concern" arose when the photographs and date of birth on the man's Indian passport and the Bangladesh national citizenship document matched, raising "serious doubts" about his identity and intentions.

The CISF then handed over the passenger to Immigration authorities for further investigation, the spokesperson said. PTI NES CK