Pune resident cherishes memory of chance meeting with Tata

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) Abhijeet Makashir, a city resident, has been inundated with calls from friends and relatives since Thursday morning after a 2021 photo of him and his daughter with Ratan Tata, taken in the parking lot of their housing society, resurfaced on the Internet.

Tata, 86, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Makashir, who works for a bank, remembers the day he met the living legend.

On January 3, 2021, Tata reportedly travelled to Pune to meet an ailing employee who lived in the same housing society in Kothrud as Makashir.

Makashir and his daughter Adishree spotted him when he was leaving.

"We were amazed to see none other than Ratan Tata, wearing a mask, in our society's parking space. We approached him and spoke to him. It was a brief interaction, but it was very impactful as he advised me and my daughter to set a goal and focus and work on it. We were overwhelmed by his humility and simplicity," Makashir told PTI.

He had not imagined in his wildest dreams that he would run into a man like Tata in this way, he said.

"His words of wisdom, as well as simplicity and humility are still fresh in our minds. Today we offer our respect to Ratan Tata who was a jewel in a real sense," said Makashir.

Adishree said the brief interaction with Tata was full of positive vibes.