Pune residents should have been alerted about water discharge from dam: Mohol

Pune, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said information about the water discharge from Khadakwasla dam should have been given in advance to people living in the low-lying Sinhgad Road area, which experienced flooding as rains wreaked havoc in Pune.

The Pune Lok Sabha MP, who flew in from Delhi on Thursday to take stock of the flood situation, interacted with residents of the flood-hit Ekta Nagar in the Sinhgad Road area.

Amid incessant showers in the catchment areas, the irrigation department discharged 35,000 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla Dam, causing major flooding in Ekta Nagar, located adjacent to the Mutha River, in which the water was released.

Pune city and other parts of the district, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas and the catchments areas of several dams, including Khadakwasla, had witnessed incessant rains since Wednesday night.

Water entered houses, and people complained that properties worth lakhs got damaged in the floods. People claimed they were not alerted about the discharge from the reservoir.

Mohol, the former mayor of Pune, said, "Around 40,000 to 50,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Khadakwasla reservoir. If such a large quantity of water was to be released, citizens and the civic administration should have been alerted about it. This was the concerned department's fault." He claimed a "communication gap" in informing about the water discharge.

"If the catchment areas had a red alert and water in such large quantities was to be released, the civic body and police department should have been informed. Such a communication gap should be avoided in the future, and the concerned departments have been instructed," Mohol said.

The Union minister said he told the irrigation department a discharge of 35,000 to 40,000 cusecs can't cause flooding, and more water had been released.

The district administration has been instructed to assess the damages people suffered, and an immediate aid of Rs 5,000 will be disbursed to the affected people. After the assessments, the exact estimate of losses will be ascertained, he said. PTI SPK ARU