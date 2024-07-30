Pune residents suffered because of unannounced discharge of Khadakwasla dam water: Aaditya

Pune, July 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said residents of Sinhgad Road area in Pune suffered losses as floodwater from the Khadakwasla dam was released without any warning and stressed the need for a long-term solution.

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood-hit residential areas, the former state minister assured strict action against officials, including the commissioner, once the MVA returns to power in Maharashtra.

"After coming to power, our government will take strict action against officials, be it the commissioner or others, as the work was done under their supervision as civic elections are not held (in the state)," he said.

Several residential areas along the Mutha river on Sinhgad Road were marooned on July 25 when water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam amid heavy rains in Pune district.

"Residents are angry as the huge volume of water was released from the dam without informing the citizens. The water gushed into the houses of people. I doubt whether the aid provided by the government would be sufficient to compensate huge losses suffered by people," Thackeray said.

He accused the state government of implementing a riverfront project in Pune by "copy-pasting" the Sabarmati model of Ahmedabad.

Thackeray wondered whether the diversion of funds from the riverfront project could resolve the flood problem over a long term.

"Politicians visit affected areas, and make some announcements but what is the long-term solution to prevent flood?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

I was told that a retaining wall ( along the river ) is proposed but what is the status of the project, he asked.

Thackeray asked civic authorities to allay the concerns of people fearing a repeat of the July 25 situation if water from the dam is released again. PTI SPK NSK