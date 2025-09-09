Pune 'revenge' murder: Deceased's grandfather among 6 more arrested; 8 held so far

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Pune police have arrested six more persons, including Andekar gang leader Bandu Andekar, in connection with the "revenge" murder of the teenage son of a man accused in the last year's killing of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of persons held in the teenager's murder case has gone up to eight.

Bandu Andekar is the maternal grandfather of Ayush Komkar (18), the son of Vanraj's sister. Ayush was gunned down in Nana Peth area here on the evening of September 5.

"We arrested Bandu Andekar and three others from Mehkar in Buldhana district while they were on the run. Two more accused were arrested in Pune," Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Vanraj's another sister Sanjeevani and Ayush's father Ganesh Komkar are accused in the NCP leader's killing.

He was gunned down in the same area on September 1 last year allegedly due to a family dispute over a property, police earlier said.

Ayush's killing was allegedly masterminded by Vanraj's father Bandu Andekar and other kin, they said.

Police had earlier arrested Yash Patil and Amit Patole for their role in the September 5 attack on Ayush.

Ganesh Komkar, Sanjeevani and others are also in judicial custody in connection with Vanraj's killing. PTI SPK GK