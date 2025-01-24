Pune road rage: NC against Cong leader''s son for slapping motorcyclist

Pune, Jan 24 (PTI) A non-cognisable (NC) case was registered against the son of a Congress leader in Pune for allegedly slapping a motorcyclist after the latter's two-wheeler brushed against his car, a police official said on Friday.

The incident involving Hemant Bagul, son of former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul, and motorcyclist Fayaz Sayyad took place at a traffic signal in Mangalwar Peth on Tuesday, he said.

"In a viral video, the motorcycle can seen in between two cars. When the door of one of the vehicles opens, the motorcyclist loses balance and the two-wheeler brushes against Bagul's car. As per Sayyad, Bagul abused and slapped him. Bagul, meanwhile, claimed Sayyad threatened him," the official said.

NCs have been registered on the complaint of both persons, the Bundgarden police station official added. PTI SPK BNM KRK