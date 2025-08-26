Pune sculptor comes up with patented clay mixture for eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Pune: Abhijit Dhondphale, a Pune sculptor mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 in his `Mann ki Baat' radio address for making environment-friendly Ganesh idols, has now introduced a patented clay mixture to make idol making even more eco-friendly.

A third-generation maker of Ganesh idols, he has named it `Ravindra Mishran' after his father and mentor Ravindra Dhondphale.

Speaking to PTI ahead of the Ganesh festival which will start from Wednesday, Dhondphale said his grandfather Naresh Dhondphale set up `Dhondphale Kala Niketan', an art studio, in 1940.

"We have an 80-year-old tradition of making eco-friendly Ganesh idols. We have never made Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh. My grandfather used `shadu' clay, and was known for precision and quality," he said.

His father Ravindra Dhondphale and uncle Anil continued the tradition while also experimenting with new materials such as paper pulp. "In 1955, my father made a paper pulp Ganesh idol which has been preserved by the Pangul Ali Ganapati Mandal in Pune," he said.

His father also used epoxy resin for making idols.

"When I was a child, he explained to me the ill-effects of Plaster of Paris and how it does not dissolve in water (after an idol is immersed). He would show me broken pieces of POP idols lying on the riverbanks, highlighting how POP, made of gypsum, hardens on contact with water and becomes non-biodegradable," said Abhijit, who holds a BSc degree in Botany.

After taking over, Abhijit began promoting eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Pune. "I used to visit schools and colleges to spread awareness about clay idols. I was lucky to be recognised by the prime minister who mentioned my name in his 'Mann ki Baat' program in 2016," he said.

`Shadu maati' (clay), however, also has its drawbacks. It is non-fertile, and idols made from it are prone to damage during transportation, Dhondphale said.

"In 2019, while looking for alternatives, I developed a mixture using alluvial soil, shadu clay and soft rice bran. After a series of experiments, the results were excellent, and I applied for a patent. In 2023, I received the patent and named the mixture after my father," he said.

His mixture is sturdier than regular shadu clay, which makes its easier and safer to transport idols, similar to Plaster of Paris idols, said Dhondphale.

Idols made from `Ravindra mishran' are stronger yet lighter than traditional clay idols, he claimed. "Artists can paint them like any other material, with the added benefit of achieving finer and more precise detailing," Dhondphale added .

The mixture also dries faster than clay, allowing quicker completion of work. Most importantly, it contains no chemicals and, after immersion, the residue can even be reused in potted plants, making it completely eco-friendly, he said.

Idols made from the mixture dissolve in water quicker compared to pure shadu clay, according to Dhondphale.

Some prominent `mandals' or groups celebrating the Ganesh festival in public have approached him to commission idols made from his mixture, he said.

Dhondphale also has a close association with the Indian Army as he has made sculptures of legendary Indian Army leaders such as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Rajendra Singhji, General Arunkumar Shridhar Vaidya, General Bipin Rawat and others.