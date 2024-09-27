Pune to host Divya Kala Mela from Sept 28

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Pune is gearing up to host the 20th edition of the Divya Kala Mela, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, on Saturday.

The event, running until October 6, promises to showcase the craftsmanship and entrepreneurial skills of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) from across India, the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry said in a statement.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the mela will feature close to 100 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from over 20 states and Union Territories, it said.

They will present a wide array of products, including home décor, eco-friendly stationery, handlooms, toys, and personal accessories. Organic packaged foods and embroidered garments will also be on display, highlighting the cultural diversity and rich craftsmanship of the participating artisans, it said.

The mela aligns with the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative, providing a platform for Divyang artisans to promote their products and expand their market reach. It is not only a celebration of their creativity and skills but also an important step toward their economic empowerment, the statement said.