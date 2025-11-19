Pune: Two workers injured as slab collapses during renovation work of hotel

Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) Two workers were injured after a slab collapsed during renovation work at a hotel on Dhole Patil Road here on Wednesday afternoon, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 1.05 pm.

As both the workers were trapped under debris, the city fire brigade launched a rescue operation.

Fire tenders from Naidu and Kasba fire stations and a rescue van from the headquarters were rushed to the spot. "They used equipment including a spreader, cutter and air lifting bags to remove the slab and pull out the trapped men," Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode said.

The injured, identified as Sachin Chavan and Krishna, both residents of Yerawada, were shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, he added.

Timely action by the fire brigade helped save their lives, said the official.