Pune: Water tanker driven by minor hits two-wheeler, injures 2; his father, vehicle owner arrested

Pune, Jun 29 (PTI) A water tanker allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy injured a woman and a child in Pune on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on NIBM road, said an official.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale said the water tanker rammed into a two-wheeler, injuring its woman rider, before hitting a child pedestrian, who was going for wrestling practice with a few friends. The injured woman was identified as Geeta Santosh Dume (41).

“A 15-year-old boy was driving the water tanker. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are out of danger,” said Ingale.

The minor driver has been detained, while his father Shabbir Pathan and tanker owner Mahindra Borate were arrested under provisions of Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicles Act and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, a Wanowrie police station official said.

Pune drew national attention last month after a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor in an inebriated state, crashed into a two-wheeler in the Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, killing two techies.