Pune woman kills minor son, tries to attack daughter; detained

Pune, Jan 27 (PTI) A woman in Pune allegedly killed her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon and also attempted to attack her minor daughter on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at a housing society in the Wagholi area.

"As per preliminary information, the woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son. The boy died on the spot. She also tried to assault her 13-year-old daughter, but neighbours intervened and saved her," an official from Wagholi police station said.

Police detained the woman and were investigating the motive behind the attack. PTI SPK GK