Pune woman's death: NCP (SP) to launch campaign on Jun 22 against dowry, domestic violence

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday announced her party would launch a state-wide campaign against dowry and for violence-free Maharashtra from June 22, the move coming in the backdrop of the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman in Pune recently.

Vaishnavi Hagawane, daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly hanged herself on May 16 in Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district. Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband’s family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family continued to harass her seeking Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

"The tragic death of Vaishnavi Hagawane due to a dowry-related incident is an event that deeply pains the heart. It is extremely infuriating that in a state which has shown the country the path to women's liberation, a daughter like Vaishnavi had to fall victim to such a fate. It is something that disturbs every sensitive individual," Sule said in a statement.

"Expressing anger and sorrow alone will not suffice; we must take a strong and active step toward awareness and change. From June 22, we are determined to launch a state-wide movement to eliminate dowry deaths and domestic violence. This will require the participation of all sections of society and all systems," she added.

Only through such a campaign can the goal of 'Dowry-Free Maharashtra and Violence-Free Families' be achieved and this would be a true tribute to Vaishnavi, said Sule, MP from Baramati and also NCP (SP) working president.

"Three decades ago, on June 22, 1994, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to declare a women's policy, thanks to the initiative of Sharad Pawar. All sections of Maharashtra's society and systems had contributed to the formulation of that policy. It led to many social, political, and economic changes in the lives of women in the state," she recollected.

The stark reality is the evil practice of dowry and the domestic violence women endure have not been eliminated, she added.

"Maharashtra has been shaped by the progressive thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It carries the legacy of strong and exemplary women like Rajmata Jijau, Savitribai Phule and Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar," she said.

Sule said various organizations and individuals have tirelessly worked to promote gender equality for the past 50 years and the movement being launched by the NCP (SP) from Pune on June 22 is to carry this legacy forward.

It will be implemented in various phases across all regions of the state throughout the year and there will be follow-ups till the goal is achieved, Sule asserted.

"I appeal for your suggestions and active participation. I humbly request all my brothers and sisters to join this movement and work unitedly towards creating a Dowry-Free Maharashtra and Violence-Free Families," she said.