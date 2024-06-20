Pune youngsters perform life-threatening stunts; videos go viral, cops initiate action

Pune, Jun 20 (PTI) Two separate videos of youngsters, including women, performing life-threatening stunts in Pune have gone viral on social media, prompting the police to identify and initiate action against the individuals involved, said an official on Thursday.

In one video, a woman is seen hanging precariously by holding the hand of a man from the roof of a deserted building in the Narhe area off Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. In the second viral clip, a young woman is seen riding a motorbike hands-free while sitting on one side of the two-wheeler.

The official said on Thursday police took cognisance of the video shot in Narhe and traced the man and the woman involved in the perilous act.

"A case has been registered against them under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC," he said.

The second video, where the helmet-less woman is seen riding the motorcycle hands-free with both legs on one side, was shot in the Sayyadnagar area of Hadapsar.

The official said police have traced the woman and served a notice, asking her to appear before them. PTI SPK RSY