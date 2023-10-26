PuneethSat being developed by Karnataka govt school students likely to be launched in March 2024

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Karnataka Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju on Thursday said that Puneeth satellite being built with the participation of government school children is likely to be launched in March 2024.

He held a meeting with members of the Indian Technology Congress Association to review the progress of the satellite project named after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Vikasa Soudha.

The project is being implemented by ITCA under the aegis of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, thr Minister said in a statement.

He said training has been imparted to students on the CubeSat subsystems, and they are working on developing the secondary payload that is going to be carried on the PuneethSat.

Prototype evaluation boards of the CubeSat subsystems are currently undergoing validation, and changes suggested are being implemented.

The ITCA team displayed the prototype evaluation boards during the meeting.

ITCA is intending to offer the PuneethSat for launch in March 2024, Boseraju said adding that he has instructed ITCA to coordinate with ISRO to get necessary approvals.

ITCA team noted that the development of Puneeth satellite by students of government schools in Karnataka will provide an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience in building and launching satellites, which will cultivate interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and inspire them to pursue careers in the field of space research and exploration, the statement said. PTI GMS ROH