Punekars throng streets to bid farewell to deity as Ganesh festival ends

Pune, Sep 17 (PTI) Thousands of people lined the city streets on Tuesday to watch processions of the five 'Manache' (eminent) Ganpati idols and those of other famous `Sarvajanik Mandals' making their way to the river for immersion as the festival drew to a close.

Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug and Kesariwada are considered `Manache' Ganapati. All five idols were immersed with great fanfare by 8 pm after being taken through the Laxmi Road, police officials said.

Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati, another famous `Sarvajanik' (public) idol, also got immersed by 9 pm.

The processions of other key Mandals such as Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati, Babu Genu and Akhil Mandai Mandal began late in the evening.

Earlier in the morning, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra performed 'puja' at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati and an 'aarti' at Kasba Ganpati ahead of the processions.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, performed 'puja' before the immersion procession at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal. PTI SPK ARU KRK