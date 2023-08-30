Pungrain inspector held for misappropriating wheat worth Rs 1.24 cr

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) An inspector, posted at a godown of the Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation (Pungrain), was arrested for allegedly misappropriating wheat worth Rs 1.24 crore, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

Bikramjit Singh was arrested after a team of the bureau conducted a surprise inspection at Pungrain godowns at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district, it said It found that 989 quintals of wheat worth Rs 1.24 crore missing from stock stored in the godowns during 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the bureau said. PTI CHS ANB ANB