Punish guilty but don't target migrants who come to Punjab for livelihood: Punjab labour union

Hoshiarpur, Sep 17 (PTI) With migrant workers facing hostility following the gruesome murder of a five-year-old boy here by a person from another state, Punjab Nirman Mazdoor Union state president Ganga Prasad on Wednesday said that while strict action should be taken against the accused, other migrants should not be targeted.

Over 20 village panchayats in Hoshiarpur have already said that they will stop attesting the documents of migrant labourers in their respective areas. Several sarpanches have resolved not to allow migrant labourers without valid documents to reside in their villages.

These village panchayats took the tough stand following the murder of the five-year-old boy in Hoshiarpur on September 9 allegedly by a migrant worker. The body of the boy, who was abducted while playing outside his house in Hoshiarpur on the evening of September 9, was found at a cremation ground in the city's Pur Hiran locality the next day.

Police arrested Manke Yadav, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh residing in the Subzi Mandi area. Yadav, who is allegedly an alcoholic, sodomised and strangled the boy. The post-mortem report revealed multiple injuries on the body, the police said.

The murder has triggered a wave of hostility against migrant workers hailing from other states, who come to Punjab to earn their livelihood.

Union president Prasad on Wednesday termed the resolutions being passed by some village panchayats against migrants as "unconstitutional".

He said the Union would hold a protest outside the district administrative complex on Thursday, demanding capital punishment for the accused, while also submitting a memorandum to the chief minister through the deputy commissioner. "Interstate labourers come here only to earn their livelihood. Punish the guilty, but do not target others," he said.

Station House Officer of Dasuya police station, Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh Malhi, said a meeting of prominent traders and personalities was held in Dasuya to discuss the tense atmosphere following the killing.

He said, "Some miscreants were targeting migrant vendors and labourers".

Meanwhile, several Sikh, Dalit and social organisations said the 'Antim Ardas' (final prayer) for the five-year-old boy will be held here on September 20. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Hoshiarpur in the presence of the victim's parents.

The victim's father demanded the harshest punishment for the accused and said police clearance certificates must be made mandatory before giving employment to migrants. "Had this rule been in place, my son would have still been alive," he said.

The representatives of organisations also demanded that migrant workers should not be allowed to obtain Aadhaar cards and purchase land in the state.

They also called for measures to ensure a majority of workers in factories and industries are Punjabis and urged the government to act against unauthorised vendors in public spaces.

SHO Malhi said three police teams have been constituted to verify particulars of all migrants living in the area, in coordination with the municipal council and village sarpanches.

A proforma has been prepared to record the complete particulars of migrants, including Aadhaar and other identity documents, and their backgrounds will also be checked, he said.

Landlords will be required to submit particulars of tenants, he added, warning of action against those who fail to comply. "If any person with a criminal background is found during this checking, strict action will be initiated," Malhi said. PTI COR CHS R RT