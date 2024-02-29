Punished for being Muslim, alleges Mehbooba Mufti on razing of rat-hole miner's house

Srinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) Rat-hole miner Wakeel Hassan, whose house was razed in a demolition drive in Delhi, has been punished only for being a Muslim, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday.

"So much love for Pasmanda Muslims that Vakil Hassan, commended by the PM for his heroic act in saving lives of 41 workers trapped in Silkiyara tunnel, that his humble abode was singled out and demolished by DDA (Delhi Development Authority).

"Instead of rewarding him for his bravery, he is punished only for being a Muslim. Is this how BJP intends to uplift so-called Pasmanda marginalised Muslims?" Mufti said in a post on X.

Several houses, including that of Hassan, feted for saving, with his team of rat-hole miners, 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November last year, were razed in a demolition drive carried out by the DDA in Khajoori Khas area on Wednesday.