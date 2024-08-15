Punishment given for crimes against women should be publicised: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for atrocities against women, so that there is a fear of consequence.

The remarks came in the backdrop of gang-rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, Modi said his government has worked on a "women-led development model," but he was still concerned over incidents of rape and violence against women.

The Prime Minister said there is anger among people against such incidents.

"We have worked on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector women are marching ahead," Modi said.

"Look at the defence sector -- air force, army navy, space sector, we are seeing the strength of women everywhere. But on the other hand, some disturbing things also come forward," he said.

"Today from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage," he said.

The PM said the country must take such incidents seriously and the fear of reprisal must be struck among the perpetrators.

"Crimes against women should be probed swiftly, and stringent punishment should be given to those who commit demonic acts, it is important to instil confidence in the society," he said.

"Need of hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences," he said.

"Those who commit such sins should know that they will be hanged. It is important to have that fear," Modi added.