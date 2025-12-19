Punjab: 1 held for shooting dead 40-year-old man in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Dec 19 (PTI) A day after a 40-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants here, police arrested one of the accused in the matter, officials said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was linked to a financial dispute, police said.

The incident took place in Adda Kaloya in Tanda on Thursday when two bike-borne assailants fired three to four shots at Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village.

Baljit later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said a police team was constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer to trace the assailants.

Based on human and technical intelligence inputs, police identified the suspects and launched raids.

During a police checkpoint near Chotala village on Friday evening, one of the accused, Lakhwinder Singh alias Maninder Saini, a resident of Khadiala Sainian, attempted to flee on a motorcycle when signalled to stop, Malik said.

When police chased him, he allegedly fired two rounds at the team, following which police retaliated. Lakhwinder sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment.

The accused has three cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to police.

The SSP said a country-made .30 bore pistol, along with live and used cartridges, were recovered from the spot.

Police said the second accused has been identified and would be arrested soon. Preliminary investigations suggested the killing was linked to a financial dispute, Malik said. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ OZ