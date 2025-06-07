Punjab: 1 killed as guard opens fire on thieves in Kapurthala

Kapurthala(Punjab), Jun 7 (PTI) One of the three thieves who tried to commit burglary at a flour mill was killed after a security guard opened fire in self-defence here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the trio attempted to loot the mill.

However, the alert security guard challenged them, following which a thief fired shots at him.

The guard retaliated with his weapon, leading to the burglar's death.

The remaining two, however, managed to flee, the police said, adding that the guard remained unhurt.

A case has been registered in the matter.