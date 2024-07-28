Punjab: 100 people storm Ludhiana police station, thrash ASI

Ludhiana, Jul 28 (PTI) Around 100 people barged into a police station here, vandalised it and also thrashed an assistant sub-inspector after a heated argument between a shopkeeper and policemen at a check post over speeding, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, they said.

According to the officials, a mob of 100 people broke the gate of the Shingar police station to force their way and damaged flower pots and ransacked the office.

They thrashed ASI Surinder Singh and also injured another policeman, an official said.

Police said that the problem started after the shopkeeper riding a scooter with his son was stopped at a check post near the police station for driving the vehicle at a high speed.

Heated exchanges took place between the shopkeeper and policemen at the checkpoint, after which he was brought to the police station but he managed to flee, police said.

After some time, the shopkeeper brought around 100 people along with him to attack the police station, the officials said.

Police said the footage of CCTV cameras in the area is being examined to identify the shopkeeper and his supporters.