Punjab: 14-year-old girl found dead in Jalandhar; father of victim's friend booked

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was found dead in the washroom of her neighbour's residence in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Sunday.

After the body was recovered, local residents thrashed the house-owner, identified as Harminder Singh, who was later admitted to the Civil Hospital. He is also the father of the victim’s friend.

Police said the deceased girl used to go to the friend’s house.

On Saturday, the accused was alone at his home in Paras Estate while his wife and their daughter had gone out, they said.

The girl’s family reported her missing on Saturday evening when they could not locate her.

When a police team visited the residence of the accused, he claimed the girl hadn't come there.

Later, local residents spotted the girl entering his house at around 4 pm in the CCTV footage, but she could not be seen returning.

The victim's relatives and locals entered the house of the accused on their own, according to police, and found the girl's body in the washroom. They then informed the police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harminder Singh Gill said the accused has been booked for murder, rape, and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Police suspect that the girl was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangat Ram was suspended for "negligence in performing his duty".

Police said the accused, who is currently hospitalised, will be questioned after they seek his remand and a a post-mortem examination of the girl's body will be conducted. PTI CHS PRK PRK