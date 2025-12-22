Punjab: 14-yr-old student dies as auto-rickshaw overturns amid dense fog

Ferozepur, Dec 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old school student died and another was critically injured after an auto-rickshaw carrying students overturned in dense fog here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Pandori Khattrian village in the Zira area when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seven to eight students were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time.

Harshkaran Singh (14) and Gurvinder Singh (14), both Class-9 students of Government High School, Pandori Khattrian, sustained serious injuries. They were first taken to a hospital in Zira and later referred to Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, the police said.

Harshkaran succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Gurvinder's condition was stated to be serious, they added. PTI COR CHS AKY