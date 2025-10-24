Punjab: 15 candidates in fray for Tarn Taran bypoll after 5 withdraw nominations

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) A total of 15 candidates were left in the fray for the bypoll to the Tarn Taran assembly seat on the final day of withdrawal of nominations, officials said on Friday. The election is scheduled for November 11.
A spokesperson for the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer said five candidates — Harpal Singh, Nirmal Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Sarika Jorha, and Harpreet Singh — withdrew their nomination papers.
The spokesperson further said that, after scrutiny of the nomination papers, 20 nominations were found valid. Now, after the withdrawal of five nominations, the total number of candidates left in the fray is 15.
Prominent among them are Sukhwinder Kaur (Shiromani Akali Dal), Harjit Singh Sandhu (BJP), Harmeet Singh Sandhu (AAP) and Karanbir Singh (Congress).
Mandeep Singh Khalsa, the brother of an accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader, is contesting as an Independent.
Mandeep has the support of the jailed MP Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Giani Harpreet Singh-led Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD (Amritsar) and other Sikh bodies.
The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.
Polling will be held on November 11 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the results will be announced on November 14.