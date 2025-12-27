Punjab: 15 held, equipment seized in crackdown against illegal mining in Mohali

Mohali, Dec 27 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested 15 persons and also seized machinery and vehicles used for illegal mining during an operation conducted across multiple locations in Mohali.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans said the crackdown against individuals and networks involved in unlawful mining activities was conducted during the intervening night of December 26 and 27, through simultaneous raids under Sohana, Majri and Dera Bassi police station limits.

Hans said, as a result of the operation, 20 FIRs were registered and 15 persons were arrested on the spot.

The police also seized machinery and vehicles used for illegal mining, including an earth-moving machine, 14 loaded tippers, and two tractor-trolleys.

The illegally-extracted material recovered from the dumping sites has been assessed by the geology mining department for further legal and administrative action.

In addition, notices have been issued to crusher owners and other persons suspected to be involved in these illegal activities.

Hans said police follow a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining, and such operations will continue in a sustained manner to safeguard natural resources and uphold the rule of law. PTI CHS ARB ARB