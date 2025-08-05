Punjab: 15 injured after fire spreads in temple's cooking hall in Barnala

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Fifteen people suffered burn injuries in a fire that spread in a cooking hall of a temple after diesel spilled over while being poured into a big stove in Punjab's Barnala district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Out of 15 people, six suffered 70-80 per cent burn injuries and were admitted to the Faridkot Medical College and Hospital, said the police.

Rest of them were shifted to the Barnala Civil Hospital.

The incident took place in a temple in Dhanaula in Barnala around 7 pm when 'langar' was being prepared for devotees.

A police official said flames quickly spread in the cooking hall after diesel spilled over while the fuel was being poured into the stove by a cook.

The cooking oil in the big metal pot also caught fire, said the police.