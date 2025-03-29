Punjab: 17 people fall sick after having food at temple langar

Hoshiarpur, Mar 29 (PTI) Around 17 people, including 10 children, fell ill after consuming food at a langar (community kitchen) organised at a temple in Binewal village here, an official said on Saturday.

After they complained of abdominal cramps and vomiting on Friday evening, they were initially admitted to the community health centre in Binewal, from where they were referred to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, said Dr Santokh, senior medical officer of the hospital.

All the patients are out of danger, and their health is being monitored, he said. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK