Punjab: 17-yr-old girl gang-raped by three men in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 21 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Tanda Police Station area here, police said on Monday. Police have arrested two of the accused, while another is still at large, they said.

According to police, the girl had left her house on August 19 evening to purchase some household goods. One person, identified as Gautam, also arrived at the shop where the girl was present.

Police said that he convinced the minor girl to sit on his motorcycle under false pretenses and then took her to a room in a field nearby where he allegedly raped her, they said.

Later, two more men arrived at the spot. Gautam allegedly issued threats to the girl, saying that if she refuses to engage in physical relations with them, they would record a video of her and make it public. Later, Gautam left the room and the two men allegedly raped her, police said.

Tanda Police on Sunday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Station House Officer of Tanda Police Station, Inspector Onkar Singh Brar, said the police arrested Gautam and another accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, on Monday.

Raids were also conducted to locate the third accused. Both the arrested men would be produced in a court to obtain a police remand, Brar said. PTI COR SUN SKY