Punjab: 18-year-old dies of electrocution in Patiala

Patiala, Jan 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old student died of electrocution in Nabha city here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when Bhavish stepped out of his house and walked towards a nearby turn in the locality where rainwater had accumulated on the road, according to residents.

As he moved forward, he accidentally came into contact with a live electrical pole, carrying high-voltage current. He suffered a severe electric shock and fell into the waterlogged street.

Residents rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said.