Punjab: 2 arrested for Kabaddi player’s murder in Jagraon

Ludhiana, Nov 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old kabaddi player at Jagraon in Ludhiana district on Friday, police said.

Ludhiana Rural SSP Ankur Gupta said the accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Honey.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was the fallout of an old personal rivalry,” the SSP said.

Tejpal Singh was thrashed by a group of 5-6 men before being shot in the chest in broad daylight at Jagraon on Friday. The deceased's family refused to cremate him until the assailants were arrested.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Tejpal's house at Giddarwindi village near Jagraon, and assured the family of full support from the Centre in bringing the culprits to book.

Bittu also criticised the AAP government in Punjab for what he called a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Cases of daylight murders, loot, and extortion have sharply increased in recent weeks, while the state administration remains indifferent to the growing insecurity among the citizens,” Bittu said. PTI COR SUN ARI