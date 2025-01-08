Punjab: 2 assailants open fire at vehicle of Hargobindpur municipal council president

Hoshiarpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Sri Hargobindpur Municipal Council president Navdeep Singh Pannu survived a scare as two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at his vehicle on the Tanda-Shri Hargobindpur road, police said on Wednesday.

Pannu's driver also escaped unhurt in the late Tuesday night attack.

Pannu was travelling from Tanda towards Sri Hargobindpur when the assailants fired multiple shots. Five bullets hit the vehicle, said police.

Tanda Police Station in-charge Inspector Gurwinderjit Singh said the incident took place approximately 750 metres behind the inter-district checkpost on the Tanda-Shri Hargobindpur Road.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said police have launched an investigation and efforts are on to track the assailants. PTI COR CHS TIR TIR