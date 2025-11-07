Punjab: 2 gang members arrested, weapons recovered from them

Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab, in a joint operation with Hoshiarpur police, arrested two active members of a gang and recovered sophisticated weapons from their possession "In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with #Hoshiarpur Police, arrests two active members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang - Swinder Singh @ Bodhi and Sukhman @ Jashan - both residents of Kalanaur, #Gurdaspur, and recovers sophisticated weapons from their possession," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, posted on X on Friday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the two arrested accused were acting on the directions of their foreign handler, Amrit Dalam. Both are wanted in a firing incident at a medical shop in Wadala Bangar, Kalanaur, targeting Dr Hari Singh, the DGP's post read further.

He added that two Glock pistols, a Zegana Pistol, a PX30 Pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

"FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at PS (police station) Dasuya, #Hoshiarpur. Further investigation is underway," the DGP added.

He noted that the Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling gangster networks operating across the state.