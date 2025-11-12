Punjab: 2 gangsters held after gunfight in Mohali

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Police arrested two criminals linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a gun battle on Ghaghar bridge on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway, a top officer said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the SAS Nagar Police.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the two were identified as Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Motemajra in Mohali, who is presently living in Tangori village, and Aman Kumar, a native of Khijargarh in Zirakpur, Mohali.

Two .32 bore pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.

The officer said Sharanjeet and Aman were allegedly involved in a shooting in Rajpura last month. They were allegedly tasked by Goldy Dhillon to target a businessman in Punjab, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Promod Ban said Dhillon was also the mastermind behind the broad daylight killing of an Indian-origin industrialist of British Columbia in Abbotsford in October.

Deputy Inspector General, AGTF, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, said both gangsters have a criminal history, with Aman booked in two FIRs under the Arms Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Hans said the police were tipped off about the movement of the two operatives of the Bishnoi gang.

Leveraging inputs, the police intercepted the two gangsters, who opened fire at them first, and were shot at in return fire, the SSP said. PTI CHS VN VN