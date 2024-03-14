Punjab: 2 groups of inmates clash in Gurdaspur central jail

Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Two groups of inmates clashed in the central jail in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Thursday, prompting the district authorities to deploy heavy police force to control the situation, said officials.

Though it is yet unclear what led to the clash, the prisoners indulged in vandalism in the jail and also pelted stones at the police personnel, they said.

The Gurdaspur police requisitioned the services of policemen from neighbouring areas like Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Batala to bring the situation under control, said officials.

A few police personnel, including station house officer of Dhariwal police station Mandeep Singh Salgotra, were injured after they tried to stop the clash. They were admitted to a local hospital, officials said. PTI CHS RHL